Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
St Cuthbert and St Oswald Church
Winksley
Taylor
Clifford
May 30th peacefully at home
of Winksley, aged 83 years, Clifford,
beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of
Richard, Jane and Helen.
A greatly missed father in law,
grandad and great grandad.

Service at St Cuthbert and
St Oswald Church, Winksley,
12 noon Monday 17th June
followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Clifford
will be received at the service for
Arthritis Research UK and the
Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
