The Co-operative Funeralcare Airedale
Carr Lane
Shipley, West Yorkshire BD18 2JS
01274 582 119
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:30
St. Peter's Church
Moorhead Lane
Shipley
View Map
Clifford Moorhouse Notice
MOORHOUSE
Clifford
It is with great sadness that we
announce the death of Clifford on
Wednesday July 17th 2019,
with his family by his side.

The very loving husband of Kathleen
for 60 wonderful and happy years.
A dearly loved father of Adrian and
Stephen. Devoted and proud grandpa
of Evie, Thomas, Daisy, Marcy, Luc,
Matthieu and Amelie, dear brother
of Derek and the late William,
David and Sylvia.

He will be so sadly missed.

Funeral service will be held at
St. Peter's Church, Moorhead Lane,
Shipley on Thursday August 1st at 11.30am followed by private interment.
Will friends please meet at the Church.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made to Manorlands Hospice.
A plate will be provided at
the service for this purpose.

Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
Airedale Chapel of Rest.
Tel 01274 582119
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 25, 2019
