MARCH
Christopher Nelson
(Chris)
Of Thorner, Leeds. Passed away peacefully on 7th March 2019, aged 80 years
after a long illness.
A much loved husband, dad and grandpa. Thanks to all the staff at St. James' especially on wards J11 and J31.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Monday 8th April at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for The PSP Association may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Thorner. Tel. 0113 289 2354.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
