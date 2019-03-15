|
|
|
JACKSON
Christopher
Janet and family would
like to thank all family,
friends and neighbours for the
kindness shown during their sad loss,
the Doctors at Sherburn Group Practice,
the district nurses and carers,
Dr Munro and all the staff from ward 31.
A special thank you to all who attended
the funeral service, and for the generous
donations received in memory of Chris.
Thanks also to all the staff at
Thornton Bros for their
efficient arrangements and to the
Reverend Canon Chris Wilton
for a lovely service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 15, 2019
