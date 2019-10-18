Home

J G Fielder & Son (Pocklington)
25 George Street
York, North Yorkshire YO42 2DG
01759 303129
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Pocklington
Christopher Etherington

Christopher Etherington Notice
ETHERINGTON Christopher Harris Of Wilberfoss.
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on
14th October 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Caroline
and loving father to
Elliot & Lawrence.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Friday 1st November
at 1: 00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 18, 2019
