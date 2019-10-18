|
|
|
ETHERINGTON Christopher Harris Of Wilberfoss.
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family on
14th October 2019, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Caroline
and loving father to
Elliot & Lawrence.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church, Pocklington
on Friday 1st November
at 1: 00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired,
to Cancer Research UK, a plate
will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to
J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 18, 2019