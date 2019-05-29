|
|
|
EDMONDSON
Christopher Charles
Sadly on Monday 13th May, at Leeds LGI after a tragic accident, aged 31 years.
Dearly loved son of Gillian and Richard
and much loved brother of Emily.
He will be greatly missed by family
and all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service will take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Acaster Malbis, York, on Wednesday 5th June 2019 at 11.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but,
if so desired, donations in lieu of flowers
for Martin House Children's Hospice
and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 29, 2019
