|
|
|
BROADLEY
Christopher
(Chris)
September 24th 2019,
peacefully in hospital, aged 78 years,
Christopher (Chris) Broadley
of Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon
(formerly of Azerley),
beloved husband and best friend of Ruth, much loved father of Michael,
father-in-law of Viv, dearly loved
granddad of James, Alex and Helena
and father of Pamela.
Service at St Andrew's Church,
Kirkby Malzeard on Thursday October 10th at 11.30am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for the church and
The I.T.Unit at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019