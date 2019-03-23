Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Stead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Stead

Notice Condolences

Christine Stead Notice
STEAD
CHRISTINE
Passed away on
Monday 11th March 2019
in her 74th year.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice.
Much loved mother of
Nicola and Sally & James
also a cherished grandma of
Poppy and Tilly. Funeral service and committal will take place on
Wednesday 3rd April at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired for the
Bexley Wing Cancer Care & the British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.