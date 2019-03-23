|
|
|
STEAD
CHRISTINE
Passed away on
Monday 11th March 2019
in her 74th year.
Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice.
Much loved mother of
Nicola and Sally & James
also a cherished grandma of
Poppy and Tilly. Funeral service and committal will take place on
Wednesday 3rd April at
Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 10.30am followed by private cremation.
No flowers by request please,
donations if desired for the
Bexley Wing Cancer Care & the British Heart Foundation for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to R Fox & Sons
Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 23, 2019
