John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:30
Skipton Crematorium
Christine Robertshaw Notice
ROBERTSHAW
Christine Valerie
née Emmett
On November 28th.
Peacefully passed away,
aged 98 years, of Ilkley.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Maurice,
much loved mother of
Daphne, Patricia and Christopher and
a very dear grandma and great grandma.

Funeral service will take place at
Skipton Crematorium, on Wednesday,
December 11th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to Candlelighters,
for which a plate will be
available at the service.

Any enquiries please C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services,
Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019
