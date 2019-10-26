|
NESOM
Christine Elizabeth
Of Valley View Farm, Sutton Bank, Thirsk passed away on 4th October, aged 85 years.
A good friend and loved dearly by all.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Wath on
Tuesday 29th October at 11:00am followed by a committal in the churchyard.
Friends please meet at the church.
Flowers are welcome or in lieu of flowers donations for the continuing work of
St Mary's Church would be
much appreciated.
Everyone is welcome for
refreshments following the service at the George & Dragon, Melmerby
to share memories of Christine.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 26, 2019