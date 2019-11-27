|
|
|
LISLE
Christine
Nee Koiston
Born in Middlesbrough passed away
in Leeds General Infirmary on
19th November 2019, aged 66 years.
Beloved wife of Colin
and much loved mother of Francesca.
Funeral service will take place in
All Saints Church, Ryther, on
Monday 2nd December at 2.15 pm,
followed by private cremation.
Please can all mourners wear something blue or any other bright colour.
No flowers by request,
but donations in lieu, if desired,
to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
A plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to Thornton's Funeralcare,
12 Moor Lane,
Sherburn in Elmet, LS25 6DN
Tel:01977-683063
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 27, 2019