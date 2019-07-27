|
CARRINGTON
(née Shaw)
Christine
Of Barnsley, died peacefully on 8th July, aged 90, surrounded by family.
Beloved wife of the late John, much loved mother to Deborah, Rebecca and Simon, granny to John, David, Mark, Oliver, Elizabeth and Jacob and great granny to Oscar, who will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service at Our Lady and St. James, Worsbrough, Barnsley on August 1st at 11.15am. Donations, if desired, in lieu to the End of Life Care, Ward 18, Barnsley District General Hospital Trust.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 27, 2019