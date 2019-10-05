Home

Christine Appleton

Notice Condolences

Christine Appleton Notice
APPLETON
(née Todd)
Christine
Passed away peacefully on
30th September 2019, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of the late Michael, wonderful mother to Liz,
Caz and Tim and grandmother to
Tom, Emma, Sarah, Josh and Lola.
The funeral service will take place at
Skipton Crematorium on Thursday
10th October at 2.10pm
followed by refreshments at
The Fleece, Addingham.
No flowers please, but donations
would be appreciated to Sue Ryder
Manorlands Hospice.
Enquires to Full Circle Funerals,
01943 262626.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 5, 2019
