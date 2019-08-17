|
|
|
Peacock
Charles Marshall
All the family wish to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their kind
expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers, messages of condolence and
donations kindly received for
St Mary's Church, Kirkby Fleetham.
Special thank you to
Reverend Simon Moor for his kind
words and comforting service,
also Darlington Memorial Hospital Doctors,
Nurses & staff for the wonderful care
Charles received during his short illness.
Special thank you to
David Robinson & the Stubbs family
for the cortege to Fencote Cemetery & Wilson, Willoughby & Wetherills for
making Charles' funeral so memorable.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019