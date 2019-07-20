|
HINCHLIFFE
Charles Robert
On 14th July 2019, peacefully in hospital Charlie aged 95 years.
Farmer and Butcher of Hinchliffe's
Farm Shop, Netherton (Huddersfield).
The beloved husband of the late Joan, much loved dad of Robert, Susan and Richard (Sam), very dear father in law of Les, Elaine and the late Jenny, a proud and devoted grandad to Simon, Ben, Sarah and the late Paul and great grandad to Arthur and Edward.
A good friend to many.
Funeral service at
Holy Trinity Church, South Crosland, Huddersfield on Wednesday
31st July at 3pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if wished may be given for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
Radcliffe Funeral Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or a donation box will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 20, 2019