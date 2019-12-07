Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Holland Funeral Directors Ltd
14 St. Catherine's Road
Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 6TS
01476 594422
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:30
Grantham Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Carter

Notice Condolences

Charles Carter Notice
CARTER
Charles
(formerly of Borough Bridge)
Died peacefully in Grantham on Thursday 21st November 2019 aged 77 years.
Husband to the late Angela Carter.
His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be given on
the day or forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director,
14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Tel 01476 594422
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -