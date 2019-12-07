|
CARTER
Charles
(formerly of Borough Bridge)
Died peacefully in Grantham on Thursday 21st November 2019 aged 77 years.
Husband to the late Angela Carter.
His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at
Grantham Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for St Barnabas Hospice within Grantham Hospital may be given on
the day or forwarded to:
Robert Holland Funeral Director,
14 St Catherine's Rd, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Tel 01476 594422
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 7, 2019