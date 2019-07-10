|
|
|
York
Catherine Helen
Died unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on Thursday 13th June 2019 at
The Grove Care Home in Pudsey.
She was devoted to her husband, sister, children, grandchildren, sister in law, nephews, nieces and a dear friend to many.
A Humanist remembrance of the life of Catherine will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 12:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired will be for the benefit of The Take Heart Charity
at Leeds General Infirmary.
A donation plate will be available
as you leave the service.
Please wear bright and cheerful colours.
All enquiries to Coop Funeral Care Pudsey 0113 257 7788
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 10, 2019