|
|
|
COPLEY
Catherine
(Kate)
Peacefully at home on
Monday July 8th 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leslie,
a much loved mum of Rachel and Michaela, a dear grandma of Alexander, Joshua and Imogen, loving great grandma of
Louis, Liliana and Lottie.
Kate will be very sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Andrew's Church, Middleton on
Friday July 26th at 10:15am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for Dementia UK.
A collection plate will
be provided at the service.
Any enquiries to R H Barnes Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01751 477877
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019