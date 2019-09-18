|
|
|
SEYMOUR
Caroline
(Former Chairman
of North Yorkshire County Council)
Peacefully at home on 15th September, Caroline, aged 73 years
(of Kirkby and Stokesley).
Beloved wife to John. Much loved mother to Thomas, Hannah, Rosie and Patrick and
a loving and caring Nanny to ten grandchildren.
A Celebration of Caroline's life will be held on Tuesday 24th September in The Parish Church of St Peter & St. Paul, Stokesley 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Herriot Hospice Homecare.
Enquiries to M & B Rea Funeral Service. Stokesley. Tel: 01642 711999
N.B. Ample Parking will be available on Stokesley Showfield.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 18, 2019