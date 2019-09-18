Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00
The Parish Church of St Peter & St. Pau
Stokesley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline Seymour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline Seymour

Notice Condolences

Caroline Seymour Notice
SEYMOUR
Caroline
(Former Chairman
of North Yorkshire County Council)
Peacefully at home on 15th September, Caroline, aged 73 years
(of Kirkby and Stokesley).
Beloved wife to John. Much loved mother to Thomas, Hannah, Rosie and Patrick and
a loving and caring Nanny to ten grandchildren.
A Celebration of Caroline's life will be held on Tuesday 24th September in The Parish Church of St Peter & St. Paul, Stokesley 12noon. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Herriot Hospice Homecare.
Enquiries to M & B Rea Funeral Service. Stokesley. Tel: 01642 711999
N.B. Ample Parking will be available on Stokesley Showfield.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.