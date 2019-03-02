Home

Adam Collier Funeral Services (Helmsley)
Sawmill Lane
Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5DQ
01439 772340
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
15:00
Service of Thanksgiving at All Saints Church
Helmsley
Caroline Farrington Notice
FARRINGTON
Caroline Elizabeth
(née Rivis)
Of Helmsley, passed away suddenly
in the Friarage Hospital
on February 23rd 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Roger,
a much loved mum of
Kay, Penny and James,
a dearly loved grandma of
Emma, Chloe, Tom, Owen, Holly,
Jake, Harry, Amelia and Lily
and a loving sister and aunty.
A private Cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
All Saints Church, Helmsley on
Thursday March 14 th at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please but
a plate will be provided
at Church for a charitable donation.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
