FARRINGTON
Caroline Elizabeth
(née Rivis)
Of Helmsley, passed away suddenly
in the Friarage Hospital
on February 23rd 2019 aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of Roger,
a much loved mum of
Kay, Penny and James,
a dearly loved grandma of
Emma, Chloe, Tom, Owen, Holly,
Jake, Harry, Amelia and Lily
and a loving sister and aunty.
A private Cremation will take place followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
All Saints Church, Helmsley on
Thursday March 14 th at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please but
a plate will be provided
at Church for a charitable donation.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
tel. 01439 772340
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
