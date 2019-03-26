|
WALKER Carole Mary
(Née Phillips) On Saturday 2nd March, after a
short illness, aged 75.
Beloved wife of the late Ken, much loved mum of Philip and Mark, mother-in-law of Lal and Catherine, and devoted
grandma to Luke and Mary.
She will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service at Moortown Baptist Church, Leeds, on Friday 29th March at 2.00 pm, followed by cremation at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St. Michael's Hospice, Harrogate.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 26, 2019
