Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:45
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Carole Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Marshall

Notice Condolences

Carole Marshall Notice
Marshall
Carole
August 8th, peacefully in hospital,
of Ossett, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Katie and the late Rebecca also very dear grandma of Rebecca & Thomas.

Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.40 a.m. on Wednesday 21st August.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research UK and HSI UK (The Humane Society)
for which charities a collection
box will be available at the service.

All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087
or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.