|
|
|
Marshall
Carole
August 8th, peacefully in hospital,
of Ossett, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of Tom, much loved mother of Katie and the late Rebecca also very dear grandma of Rebecca & Thomas.
Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium at 11.40 a.m. on Wednesday 21st August.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made to Cancer Research UK and HSI UK (The Humane Society)
for which charities a collection
box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113) 2532087
or visit
jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019