|
|
|
JACKLIN
Carol Shirley
Died peacefully at home, aged 71 years,
4 July 2019, after a long illness
bravely fought.
Much loved wife of Frank,
dear mum of Andrew and Paul,
mother-in-law to Sophie and Charlotte, beloved nanny of Harriet, Giles and Otto, very dear sister of Elaine, auntie of
Mark and Matthew and families,
sister-in-law to Margaret.
Service to be held Thursday 25 July at
St David's Church, Airmyn 10.15am
followed by committal Haltemprice Crematorium, Willerby, Hull 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu to Cancer Research and
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Enq: A Fletcher & Sons,
31 Edinburgh Street, Goole
Tel: 01405 763130.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 13, 2019