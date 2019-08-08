|
IVESON Carl Andrew August 1st 2019,
suddenly in hospital, aged 57 years, Carl Andrew Iveson, of Ripon (formerly of Burton Leonard), dearly loved husband of Naomi, loving daddie of Sophie,
dear stepfather and granddad
and brother of Yvonne.
Service at Ripon Cathedral on Thursday August 15th at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for the cathedral and The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 8, 2019