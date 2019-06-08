Home

CARROLL Brian
Wg Cdr BSc (Hons)
AFRAeS May 27th 2019
peacefully aged 88 years,
Brian Carroll (former pilot and
test pilot) of Ripon.
Dearly loved husband of Frances, proud father of Richard, Angus and the late Simon, loving grandad of Finola, Callum and Toby.
Cremation has taken place privately.
Service of Celebration will take place at The Ripon Spa Hotel on Thursday July 4th at 2.30pm.
If desired, donations in memory for The RAF Benevolent Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 8, 2019
