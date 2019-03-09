Home

ROE
Brenda
On February 27th, peacefully at home
aged 75 years.
Beloved Wife of John, loved mum of Paul and Alison, mother in law of Mary and Chris and Grandmother of Thomas,
Sophia and John Ridley.
Funeral service will take place on
Thursday March 21st at
St. John the Baptist and All Saints Church, Easingwold at 12.30 followed by interment. Family flowers only please, donations received in memory of Brenda will be for The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
