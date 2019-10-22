Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:30
Mowthorpe Burial Ground
Terrington
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
14:00
Poppleton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley Chanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Chanley

Notice Condolences

Beverley Chanley Notice
CHANLEY
Beverley Anne
Passed away peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice aged 57 years.
Loving wife to Steve Bundy,
cherished mum to Rose and Julia and
very much loved friend to many.
Memorial service to take place in
Poppleton Methodist Church on
Tuesday, October 29th at 2pm.
A graveside service will take place prior
at Mowthorpe Burial Ground, Terrington at 11.30am. Family flowers only, a plate will be provided at the service for donations to support St Leonard's Hospice.
All enquiries contact Hayley Owen
Funeral Director 01904 792525.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.