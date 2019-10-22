|
|
|
CHANLEY
Beverley Anne
Passed away peacefully in
St Leonard's Hospice aged 57 years.
Loving wife to Steve Bundy,
cherished mum to Rose and Julia and
very much loved friend to many.
Memorial service to take place in
Poppleton Methodist Church on
Tuesday, October 29th at 2pm.
A graveside service will take place prior
at Mowthorpe Burial Ground, Terrington at 11.30am. Family flowers only, a plate will be provided at the service for donations to support St Leonard's Hospice.
All enquiries contact Hayley Owen
Funeral Director 01904 792525.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 22, 2019