FRANCE

Betty

(Former President of the Huddersfield Rugby

Union Football Club)

On 27th June 2019,

peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and of Golcar, formerly of Ilkley,

Betty, aged 99 years.

Dearly loved and loving Wife of

the late Jack, a much loved Mum of Margaret and the late Stuart,

a dear Mother in law of Ted and Susan,

a loving Grandma, Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma, also a much loved and respected friend of many.

A service of celebration for Betty's

life will take place at

Huddersfield Crematorium, Fixby

on Saturday 20th July at 10.00am.

Family flowers only please by request.

Donations may be given, if desired,

for YMCA R.U.F.C, for which a box

will be available at the crematorium.

At Betty's request NO dark mourning

clothes to be worn.

Enquiries to Golcar Funeral Directors Ltd

01484 644 650

Will friends please accept this intimation. Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 12, 2019