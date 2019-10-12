|
|
|
Riley
(née Ambler)
Betsy
Peacefully on 30th September, aged 93.
Widow of the late David Riley,
mother to Judy and Andrew,
mother-in-law to Paul and Mandy.
Grandmother to Sarah, Sam, Zoe, George, Nicola, Jack, Charlotte and Annabel and great grandmother to Lydia, Maisie, Fergus, Ben, Paddy and Hugo.
A devoted wife and mother and inspiration and role model to all the extended family.
A service of thanksgiving,
after a private cremation, will be held at
St John's Parish Church, Menston on
Friday 18th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 12, 2019