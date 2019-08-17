|
|
|
BROOKE
Beryl
(nee Harrison)
On 5th August 2019, Beryl,
of Deepcar, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Norman.
Loved and loving stepmother,
aunty and great friend to many.
A service to celebrate Beryl's life will
take place at St Mary's Church,
Bolsterstone, S36 3ZN, on Monday 9th
September at 1pm followed by committal
at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations
would be appreciated for The Sheffield
Kidney Institute, Northern General Hospital
( Sheffield Hospitals Charity Fund 2901) for
which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
Sheffield, S36 2RE.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019