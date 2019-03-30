|
|
|
TEAL
Barrie
1935-2019
Peacefully passed away on 24th March in the loving care of staff at Parklands Care Home, Thorne, aged 84 years.
Re-united with his beloved late wife Maureen, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 11th April at 1pm.
Family flowers only, if so desired,
donations for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation may be
left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD.
(01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
