Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Wallace & Son (Crowle)
27 High Street
Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire DN17 4LD
01724 488565
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
13:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrie Teal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrie Teal


1935 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Barrie Teal Notice
TEAL
Barrie
1935-2019
Peacefully passed away on 24th March in the loving care of staff at Parklands Care Home, Thorne, aged 84 years.
Re-united with his beloved late wife Maureen, a dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Thursday 11th April at 1pm.
Family flowers only, if so desired,
donations for the benefit of
The British Heart Foundation may be
left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
27 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD.
(01724) 488565
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.