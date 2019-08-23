Home

Barbara Streets

Streets
Barbara
(née McKerchar)
Died peacefully in Mayfield View, Ilkley
on the 13th August 2019, aged 88.
Formerly of Rawdon.

Wife of the late Geoffrey Streets.
Much loved mother of John, Matthew and the late Billy, a loved mother-in-law of Diane and Helen, very special and inspirational grandma of Rebecca and Rachel and
great-grandma of Jacob and William.

Service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on
Friday, September 6th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only.
There will be a collection for
Benedict's Care Home, Wetherby.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 23, 2019
