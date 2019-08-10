Home

Frank Stephenson & Son Funeral Directors
29 Minster Moorgate
Beverley, East Yorkshire HU17 8HP
(014) 827-7228 8
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Routh
Barbara Sinkler Notice
SINKLER
Barbara Ann
On Saturday August 3rd 2019
in Hull Royal Infirmary, aged 84 years.

Much loved wife of Harold (Aly),
dear mother of Howard and Ian,
in law Sally and Martina.
Grandmother to Guy, Christina and Ruairí.

The funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church, Routh, on Wednesday 14th August at 11.00am, followed by burial in the churchyard.

All enquiries please to F Stephenson & Son Funeral Directors, 29 Minster Moorgate, Beverly, East Yorks, HU17 8HP.
Tel: 01482 881367.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 10, 2019
