|
|
|
DUNSTAN
Barbara
Formerly of Roundhay, Leeds
on 11th October, aged 95,
peacefully at Inwood Residential Home, Horbury, Wakefield.
Beloved wife of the late John Dunstan,
much loved Mother of Ted, Kate and Evelyn.
Devoted Grandmother and
Great-Grandmother.
Funeral Service to be held at
St Edmunds Church, Roundhay
Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 12 noon.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made via
www.barbara-dunstan.muchloved.com
All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son,
384 Harrogate Road, Moortown,
Leeds, LS17 6PY, Tel: 0113 2681603.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 1, 2019