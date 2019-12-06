|
|
|
BARKER
Austin
On 28th November 2019,
passed away peacefully
at his home,
aged 78 years.
Loving partner of Pam.
Much loved father of David,
Andrew and Christopher,
father in law of Samantha,
Lucy and Charlotte,
dearly loved grandfather
and a good friend to many.
Service at St. Peter's Church, Wintringham, followed by interment, on Thursday
12th December, 2019 at 3.00 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to
Macmillan Nurses and the
Churches Conservation Trust.
Enquiries to
F. A. Stockill and Son,
Funeral Directors
01723 859279.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 6, 2019