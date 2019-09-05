|
|
|
EDWARDS
Audrey
Peacefully on Saturday 24th August 2019
at Westfield Park Care Home, Hook,
aged 94 years of Howden.
Beloved wife of the late Desmond,
loving mother of Andrew and Nicholas, much loved nan of Nicole and Jack.
Service to take place Friday 13th September at Howden Minster 1.30pm
followed by burial in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations will be accepted for
Howden Minster.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 5, 2019