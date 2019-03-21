|
|
|
COULTHARD Audrey CLAIRE
(née Taylor) Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th March in
St James's Hospital, with her family at her bedside following a short illness, aged 81 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mum to Alex and Nicola and loving grandma to her granddaughters Ellen and Hannah.
Funeral to be held at
St Mary's Church, Selby Road, Whitkirk, LS15 on
Friday 29th March at 10:45am
followed by cremation at Lawnswood at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in lieu, in memory
of Claire may be made to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
A collection plate will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
152 Green Lane, Crossgates,
Leeds, LS15 7DS
Tel: 0113 232 6900
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 21, 2019
