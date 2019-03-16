|
|
|
WADDINGTON
Arthur (Tim)
Of Thorp Arch,
passed away peacefully at
Bilton Hall Nursing Home on
9th March 2019, aged 82 years.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The funeral service will take place at
All Saints' Church, Thorp Arch on
Tuesday 26th March at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, Funeral Directors,
Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
