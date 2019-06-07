|
|
|
RIDLEY
Anthony John
Mrs Christine Ridley, Mark, Kathryn and Ruth would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours, parishioners of Thornhill & Whitley Churches and former colleagues,
for the kind expressions of sympathy,
cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Bloodwise and Thornhill Parish Church Funds received following the sad loss of Tony.
Thanks also to Rev Norma Webb,
Rev Lindsay Dews and Rev Carol Gill
for their thoughtful words and
comfort during the funeral services and all at George Brooke Funeral Directors for
their kind and professional services
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 7, 2019
Read More