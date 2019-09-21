|
|
|
MEGGINSON
Anthony Dewsbury
(Tony)
Of Skirpenbeck & formerly of Cot Nab Farm.
Passed away peacefully on 12th
September 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pam, much
loved father of Jane & Mark, father
in law to Richard & Lisa and loving
grandad to Laura & Edward.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held
at St Edith's Church Bishop Wilton
on Tuesday 1st October at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in
lieu if desired to St Leonard's Hospice,
a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019