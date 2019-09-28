|
|
|
NEWBOULD
Annie Helena
22nd September peacefully at
Gill Top Care Home, late of Summerbridge, aged 97 years, Annie, dear wife of the
late Charlie, beloved mother of Roger
and the late Christopher, greatly missed mother in law, nan and great nan.
A Service of Celebration for the
life of Annie will be held at
Holy Trinity Church Dacre Banks 1.30pm, Thursday October 3rd followed
by interment in the churchyard.
Please wear a splash of pink
as a tribute to Annie.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Annie will
be received at the service for the
British Heart Foundation and
Holy Trinity Church or can be
forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019