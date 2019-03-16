Home

Ronald Cogan & Sons Ltd (North Ferriby)
Sherwood, Station Road
North Ferriby, East Yorkshire HU14 3DJ
01482 631740
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30
All Saints' Church
North Ferriby
East Yorkshire
Ann Vodden Notice
VODDEN
Ann Marigold
Peacefully on 5th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Denis.
Much loved Mother to Mark
and the late Hugh.
A private cremation followed by a service
to celebrate Marigold's life at
All Saints' Church, North Ferriby,
East Yorkshire on
Friday 22nd March at 12.30pm.
Bright colours may be worn.
No flowers by request donations in
memory of Marigold can be given to
All Saints Church at the service.
Enquiries to Ronald Cogan & Sons
North Ferriby
01482 631740
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
