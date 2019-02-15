|
|
|
FOX
Ann (Tindell)
Passed away peacefully on February 6th,
at Sutton Lodge Care Home, and formerly
of Bingley, Ann, aged 88 years.
The much loved wife of the late
Sir Marcus Fox, loving mum of
Christopher and Gina, mother-in-law of Sharon. Devoted grandmother of James
and Joshua, sister of Sue and
sister-in-law of Stanley.
Funeral Service will take place on Monday, February 25th at Bingley Parish Church at 1.00pm followed by private committal. Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ann can be given to The Bingley Flower Fund Home.
All enquiries to Arthur B Baxter.
Tel: 01274 562668.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 15, 2019
