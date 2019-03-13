Home

Ann Burton

Ann Burton Notice
BURTON
Ann Margaret
(née Verity)
Died peacefully at home
on 28th February 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved mother of Amanda
and Emma and grandmother
of Sophie and Emily.

Funeral service to take place at
Peasenhall Church, Suffolk
on Friday 22nd March at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations,
if wished, to Sue Ryder
(which will be used to support
Manorlands Hospice, Keighley) c/o
Tony Brown's Funeral Service,
New Cut, Saxmundham, Suffolk,
IP17 1EH. TEL: 01728 603108.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 13, 2019
