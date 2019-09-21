|
MOORE
Andrew
On September 11th, peacefully in hospital, aged 85 years, of Cocked Hat Farm,
Newton le Willows.
Beloved partner of Sophie,
dearly loved father of Henrietta, Edward
and William, much loved step father to Christina, Hugh and David and a very dear grandfather and great grandfather.
A Private family cremation service will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving at
St Mary's Church, Masham, on his birthday, Monday 7th October at 12 noon.
Donations, if desired, will be shared between The RNLI, The Alzheimer's Society and Church funds (plate in Church).
Will friends please meet at the Church.
"At the family's request,
please wear bright clothing."
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019