Notice Condolences

Allister Campbell Notice
Campbell
Allister
'Bob'
Peacefully at home in Otley on the
18th September, aged 94 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Nancy, loving father to Duncan,
father in law of Michelle and a
dear grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given at the service
to The British Heart Foundation.
All enquires please to
Richard Pickles at Good's of Otley
Tel. 01943 462646
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
