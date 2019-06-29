Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Parrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Parrington

Notice Condolences

Allan Parrington Notice
PARRINGTON
Allan
On June 19th, Allan, of Addingham.
Dearly loved husband of Pamela.
Private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance at at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham on Friday July 12th at 1:30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired to
St Peter's Church, Addingham &
St Helen's Church, Denton, for which a plate will be available at the service or sent
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices