|
|
|
PARRINGTON
Allan
On June 19th, Allan, of Addingham.
Dearly loved husband of Pamela.
Private cremation will be followed by a service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance at at St Peter's Parish Church, Addingham on Friday July 12th at 1:30pm.
No flowers please, donations if desired to
St Peter's Church, Addingham &
St Helen's Church, Denton, for which a plate will be available at the service or sent
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019