|
|
|
Marshall
Allan
Of Lingerfield, Knaresborough.
Peacefully passed away at
Vida Grange Care Home
on September 15th 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved husband of Denise,
dear father to John and much loved grandfather, brother and uncle.
Funeral service and interment to be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Farnham on
Wednesday 25th September 2019
at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments at
Scotton Village Hall after the service.
Family flowers only please, donations if so wished will be all in aid of
Alzheimer's Research UK.
A plate will be provided in church.
For all funeral enquiries please contact
N Scatchard and Son,
Tel 01423 862055
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 19, 2019