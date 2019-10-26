|
|
|
GROVES
Allan
October 19th 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home after a short illness, aged 89 years,
Allan Groves of Ripon,
beloved husband of the late Myra,
loving father of Sheila, Janet and Peter, father-in-law of Tony, Ron and Anne, devoted granddad and great-granddad.
Service at Ripon Cathedral on
Friday November 1st at 11am.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the cathedral and
Martin House Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
